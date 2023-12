Mechanismy, principy a procesy biokoroze stavebních materiálů způsobené mikroorganismy

English Synopsis

The occurrence of communities of photoautotrophic microorganisms such as cyanobacteria and algae can pose a serious problem for both natural and artificial building materials. There is a risk of gradual degradation, often to the point of complete disintegration of these materials. The authors of the article aim to find a suitable method of early warning and to avoid a situation where, on the basis of expert assessment, we can conclude that the process of destruction is already underway or even complete.