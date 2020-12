Vliv barevných a odrazivých ploch na činitel denní osvětlenosti v místnostech s trvalým pobytem osob

English Synopsis

The article deals with the influence of color and reflectivity of the interior surfaces of rooms on the evaluation of the daylight factor according to ČSN 73 0580 for rooms with side lighting, where permanent residence of persons is assumed. The article is based on a comprehensive case study, which is composed of computational models of the room in the WDLS software, the aim is to evaluate the differences in the influence of differently colored surfaces and areas with higher reflectivity on the daylight factor D.