Posouzení přípustnosti nástavby budovy z hlediska denního osvětlení

English Synopsis

Acceptability Assessment of a Building Extension from the Point of View of Daylighting

The article deals with an acceptability assessment of a building extension from the point of view of daylighting in the case when daylighting of a neighbouring building is obstructed not only by the extended building but also by balcony and wing belonging to the neighbouring building. The results are confronted with the provisions of the Czech Standard ČSN 73 0580-1 and the Prague Building Regulations.