Funerální architektura – současná hliněná kolumbária

English Synopsis

Funeral Architecture - Contemporary Earthen Columbaria

The article deals with a specific form of funerary architecture, namely contemporary columbaria made of earth. After summarizing the specifics of earthen funerary architecture, the article presents examples of contemporary earthen columbaria realizations in Europe. The description includes information about the authors, the date of construction, dimensions, general characteristics and photographs of these selected projects. The article deals in detail with the architectural form, spatial arrangement, material solutions, conceptual approach to the design and the actual construction of the building.