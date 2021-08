Systémové pojetí role architektonických a urbanistických faktorů při oceňování staveb

English Synopsis

Systemic Conception of the Role of Architectural and Urbanistic Factors in Valuation of Buildings

The paper is elaborated in order to outline the understanding of architecture in relation to the environment and to reflect on a systemic conception of the issue of the role of architectural and urban factors in the valuation of buildings. The main task is to determine the progress of the solution method based on the initial research and analysis. A large part of the article is devoted to the explanation and definition of the system of important quantities. The results and findings will serve as a basis for further research.