Zelené stěny v interiéru a jejich dopad na mikroklima

English Synopsis

The Influence of Vertical Garden on Micro-Climatic Conditions and Comfort in the Interior

This post discusses the possibilities of using green walls and their impact on the living environment, micro-climatic conditions and the overall perception of comfort in the interior. Green walls, or vertical gardens, are a desired architectural element of spaces, whether external or internal, for their aesthetic value and significant ability to favorably influence the environment in which we live. Vertical gardens improve acoustics, humidify, freshen and cool the air, capture dust and clean the air. The green wall also functions as a very effective heat and sound insulation system. Any larger green area fundamentally increases the quality of the microclimate, and therefore also people's lives.