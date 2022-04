Vyrovnávací podsyp suchých podlah na bázi vedlejšího produktu opracování cementotřískových desek

English Synopsis

Leveling Material of Dry Floors Based on By-product from Cement-bonded Particleboard Formatting

Floor leveling materials have an irreplaceable place in the construction or reconstruction of buildings, especially in the construction of floors where the aim is to reduce the wet process in relation to the speed of completing. Various types of raw materials (expanded clay, aerated concrete, mineralised wood chips, etc.) are used for floor leveling materials. This paper presents research and development of a new type dry leveling floor material based on treated cuttings from cement-bonded particleboard processing. This leveling material is intended for reconstruction and even construction of new floors in buildings. Research and development takes into account the environmental situation, because approximately 5,000 t of cuttings is produced during the formatting of cement-bonded particleboard annualy. The intention of the research and development was to assess the properties and behaviour of the leveling material based on suitably modified cuttings from the production of cement-bonded particleboards. The composition of the cuttings was adjusted in a jaw crusher and subsequently, different variants of the leveling material were analysed in terms of particle size distribution, compressibility, confined compressive strength, water absorption and thermal conductivity coefficient. The properties of the developed material were also compared with the parameters of commonly commercially available leveling materials.