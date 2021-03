Stanovení zvukové pohltivosti Helmholtzových rezonátorů metodou přenosové matice

English Synopsis

Sound Absorption Determination of Helmholtz Resonators Using the Transfer Matrix Method

The Helmholtz resonator is one of the most widely used low and medium frequency attenuation acoustic absorbers. While commercial products usually offer efficiency across almost the entire spectrum under consideration, in many cases only the specific natural resonance of the room needs to be suppressed. In such cases, it is necessary to proceed with your own design. This paper presents one of the possibilities of calculating a perforated resonator using the electro-acoustic analogy and the transfer matrix method. This method is not demanding on computing power, but nevertheless it is rarely used in current building-acoustic practice. This paper focuses on the comparison of the calculation of the sound absorption coefficient by this method with the data measured in the reverberation room.