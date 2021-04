Environmentální certifikace budov – situace v České republice

English Synopsis

Environmental Certification of Buildings - the Situation in the Czech Republic

A responsible approach to the environment is not only related to corporate ecology, but is also increasingly reflected in the design and construction of buildings, which is closely related to the concept of sustainable construction of buildings. With the development of sustainable construction, the need arose to evaluate buildings and their impact on the environment. For this reason, environmental certifications of buildings have been developed, which assess how a building affects its surroundings during its life cycle.

The aim of this article is to find out which environmental certifications exist in the world and which of them are most often used in the Czech Republic. Finally, the certifications are compared and their main differences are described.